Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MUR opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $201,102.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after acquiring an additional 276,213 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Murphy Oil by 22.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

