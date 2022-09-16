GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

NYSE JOB opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. GEE Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.