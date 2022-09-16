Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 369.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 629,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in B&G Foods by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,569,000 after buying an additional 262,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after buying an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after buying an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.29. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $34.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $286,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

