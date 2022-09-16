Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pentair Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised shares of Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

PNR opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $80.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

