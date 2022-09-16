Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Seagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.
Insider Activity
Seagen Stock Down 1.6 %
SGEN opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Seagen Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.