Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Seagen by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.36.

Insider Activity

Seagen Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock worth $8,000,443 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $141.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.62. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

