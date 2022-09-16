Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,404.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 334,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,324,000 after buying an additional 312,175 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth $19,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $50.69 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $50.66 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

