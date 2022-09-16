Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $222,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $59,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

