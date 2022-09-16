Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $62.78 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 896.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

