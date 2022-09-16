Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.48

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. UBS Group began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.10 to $26.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

