Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.99. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
