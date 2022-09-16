Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $7.72

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.72, but opened at $7.99. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

