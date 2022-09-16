Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Up to $335.19

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $335.19, but opened at $354.59. Pool shares last traded at $338.64, with a volume of 2,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.80.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

