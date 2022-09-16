Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.26

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
Vimeo Stock Up 0.4 %
The company has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
