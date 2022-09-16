Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.26

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 2907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. Analysts forecast that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vimeo

About Vimeo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.