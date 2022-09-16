SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.08. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 737,097 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,882,702.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.