Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $694,868.97 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alarm.com Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $67.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,606 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,407 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.