Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) CEO Sells $934,632.95 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 576,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 50,421 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 28,118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,592 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.