SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $884,609.28 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 76,789 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $884,609.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SkyWater Technology Stock Performance
SkyWater Technology stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
