SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Insider Sells $884,609.28 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) insider Bradley Ferguson sold 76,789 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $884,609.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 470,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $35.90.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 300.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

