Insider Selling: SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CRO Sells $779,946.85 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 67,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $779,946.85. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 454,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,969.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Mark Litecky sold 3,140 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $34,854.00.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $35.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

