Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.37

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 6885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EURN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Euronav alerts:

Euronav Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after buying an additional 720,774 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $8,511,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $4,569,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.