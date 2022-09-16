Renee J. Peterson Sells 6,725 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toro stock opened at $90.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.76. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $106.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.7% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Toro by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Toro by 34.4% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

