Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APT opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of -0.87.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

