Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.81.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

See Also

