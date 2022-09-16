ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen upped their price target on ADTRAN to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

ADTRAN Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $879.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADTRAN news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 37.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

See Also

