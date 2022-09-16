Amgen’s (AMGN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $185.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.13.
Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
