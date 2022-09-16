Amgen’s (AMGN) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $185.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMGN. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $241.13.

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

