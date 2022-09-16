MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in MEI Pharma by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

