Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 3.7 %

EXTR stock opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,028.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,054 shares of company stock worth $1,733,210 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 168,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

