Jason Lublin Sells 56,525 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total value of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total value of 746,692.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDR opened at 24.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is 23.07 and its 200 day moving average is 23.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Endeavor Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Endeavor Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDR shares. Citigroup raised Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.73.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

