StockNews.com Lowers Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BHLB. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

