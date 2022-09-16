Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT Raised to $42.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

CMC opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.