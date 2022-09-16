StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STNE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in StoneCo by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 157,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $41.77.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.