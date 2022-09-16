Insider Selling: Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) CMO Sells $1,331,250.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $245.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.75.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.