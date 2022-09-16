Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) CEO Chen Schor Sells 66,947 Shares

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chen Schor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Chen Schor sold 8,094 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $133,631.94.

Adicet Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $17.13 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares during the period. Abingworth LLP lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $18,740,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

