Insider Selling: Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Sells $990,670.24 in Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $990,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,975,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,090,873.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 110,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,238,500.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00.

Paragon 28 Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FNA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $42,541,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 10.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 118,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 42.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

