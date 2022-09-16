Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,445,000 after acquiring an additional 637,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 248,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 45,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HALO opened at $42.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

