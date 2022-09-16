Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 59.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 405,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 254.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $248.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day moving average of $243.78. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.