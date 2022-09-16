Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.77.

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

DOC stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,071,388.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock valued at $617,560 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 40.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 333,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

