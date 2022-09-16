Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.14.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.