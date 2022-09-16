Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 169.2% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CoreCivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $975,075 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StockNews.com raised CoreCivic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CXW opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.84. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

