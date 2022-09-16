Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Down 1.7 %

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $616.32 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $873.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $665.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.44.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

