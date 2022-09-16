Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 517 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,529,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Southern by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 170,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,507 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Southern by 45.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE SO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

