General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

