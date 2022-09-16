2,563 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 686.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.05 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.54.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

