Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut Eastman Chemical to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EMN opened at $81.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 210,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

