Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Sells 2,563,787.80 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Griffin sold 456,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total transaction of 2,563,787.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,156 shares in the company, valued at 1,068,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 5.10 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.53 and a 12-month high of 16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.09 and a 200-day moving average of 6.02.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. The company had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth $38,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 12.67.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

