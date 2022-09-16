StockNews.com Lowers Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.52 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
About Equity Commonwealth
Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.
