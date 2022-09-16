StockNews.com Lowers Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.52 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 114,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $119,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the second quarter worth $1,924,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

