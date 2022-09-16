Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $2,203,602.40 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 867,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,934,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52.

On Monday, September 12th, Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

Flywire Trading Down 5.7 %

FLYW stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.68. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

