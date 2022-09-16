Adam R. Craig Sells 242,300 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,146.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of CTIC opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 29.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,284,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 289,045 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 298,421 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 152.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 206,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 125,013 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

