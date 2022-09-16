Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after buying an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.13. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

