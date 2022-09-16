Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Financial Comparison

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rail Vision and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rail Vision alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rail Vision N/A N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies 2.23% 4.18% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Greenbrier Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Greenbrier Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rail Vision $890,000.00 14.74 -$10.22 million N/A N/A Greenbrier Companies $1.75 billion 0.54 $32.48 million $1.74 16.51

This table compares Rail Vision and Greenbrier Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Rail Vision.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Rail Vision and Greenbrier Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rail Vision 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrier Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75

Greenbrier Companies has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 68.87%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Rail Vision.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Rail Vision on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rail Vision

(Get Rating)

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive. The company offers main line systems for the safety of train operations, prevention of collisions, and reduction of downtime; shunting yard systems for shunting operations; and light rail vehicle systems for detecting and classifying obstacles. It also offers rail vision big data services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

About Greenbrier Companies

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels. The Wheels, Repair & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and ‘per diem' leases for a fleet of approximately 8,800 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 444,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The company serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Rail Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rail Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.