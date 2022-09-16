Analyzing Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) & Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN)

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) and Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Oragenics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Oragenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addex Therapeutics -1,315.84% -166.17% -119.64% Oragenics N/A -81.95% -66.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addex Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oragenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Addex Therapeutics and Oragenics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Addex Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,462.50%. Given Addex Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Addex Therapeutics is more favorable than Oragenics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Addex Therapeutics and Oragenics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addex Therapeutics $3.45 million 3.03 -$16.80 million ($3.70) -0.26 Oragenics $90,000.00 368.71 -$15.71 million ($0.14) -2.04

Oragenics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Addex Therapeutics. Oragenics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Addex Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oragenics has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oragenics beats Addex Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc. develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus. The company's product candidates also comprise LPT3-04, a weight loss candidate; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment to prevent dental carries. It has a license agreement with Noachis Terra Inc. for licensing of certain specified patent rights and biological materials relating to the use of pre-fusion coronavirus spike proteins; and a collaboration agreement with Precigen, Inc. and ILH Holdings, Inc. for the development and commercialization of MU1140 and related homologs. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

