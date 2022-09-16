Head-To-Head Comparison: AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA)

Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) and AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Mynaric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 68.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Mynaric alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mynaric and AST SpaceMobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mynaric $2.79 million 51.13 -$53.80 million N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million 132.80 -$18.97 million ($0.26) -34.62

Analyst Recommendations

AST SpaceMobile has higher revenue and earnings than Mynaric.

This is a summary of current ratings for Mynaric and AST SpaceMobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mynaric 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mynaric presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.20%. AST SpaceMobile has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Mynaric’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mynaric is more favorable than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

This table compares Mynaric and AST SpaceMobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mynaric N/A N/A N/A AST SpaceMobile -68.97% -15.52% -12.21%

About Mynaric

(Get Rating)

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles. Its products provide connectivity solutions to link satellites, high-altitude platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft, and the ground. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Gilching, Germany.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mynaric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mynaric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.